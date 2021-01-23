PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 441 (Water Street) Culvert Replacement Project in Manor Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 441 (Water Street) culvert replacement project. This culvert is located over Shumans Run in Manor Township, roughly 2 miles to the south of Columbia, PA. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the culvert and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 441 over Shumans Run in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

This project consists of replacing the 81-year old dual reinforced concrete pipe culvert, associated walls, approach pavement, guide rail, signing, and pavement markings. The roadway width will be widened to include two 11-foot lanes with a 6-foot left shoulder and a 4-foot right shoulder. The Route 441 culvert is located just north of Washington Borough.

The culvert will be closed for approximately 2-4 weeks to all traffic during the construction. The proposed car detour route will use Route 999, Route 3017 (Central Manor Road), Route 3036 (Franklin Road), and Route 462. The proposed truck detour route will use Route 999, Route 741, and Route 462. Bicyclists can take Manor Street to either Alley A or Hempfield Street. Alley A connects to Conestoga Street while Hempfield Street connects to Charlestown Road.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, any plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from January 22, 2021, to February 23, 2021.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8 clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Water Street Over Shumans Run, Manor Township.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Derek Mitch, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at dmitch@pa.gov, or 717-772-0034 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018