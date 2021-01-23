Lane Restrictions Continue Next Week on Route 11 NB/SB in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Lane restrictions will continue next week on Route 11 northbound and southbound in Chapman, Union and Penn Townships in Snyder County, for crack sealing. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Juniata County / Snyder County line north to the Selinsgrove exit. Work will take place from Monday, January 25 through Thursday, January 28 during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists will encounter right and left lane closures. Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

