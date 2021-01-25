FunFlicks Teams Up With Parks & Rec Depts. Across The Country To Facilitate Social Distancing Outdoor Movies & Drive-ins
Parks & Recreation Departments Across The Country Hire FunFlicks® To Bring Social Distancing Outdoor Movies & Drive-Ins To Promote HappinessLOS ANGELES,, CA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FunFlicks® Outdoor Movies has formally announced their partnership with Parks & Recreation Departments across the country in a collaborative effort to promote positivity while still combating COVID-19. Many may have heard of FunFlicks® for their unprecedented response during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for providing outdoor movie rentals and hosting movies for free during lockdown, but that is said to be just the beginning of their campaign. Now with this new partnership, they will roll-out COVID friendly outdoor drive-in theaters in an effort to restore civility and bring families together.
FunFlicks® has been the leader in outdoor movie rentals since 2007 and are now becoming a leader in the mobile LED providers in most states. They are a full-service indoor and outdoor movie screen / event provider for individuals and organizations large and small. FunFlicks® provides all equipment necessary to pull off a 1950’s style drive-in movie that is being touted as the “perfect” alternative to going to the traditional movie theater in the COVID era. When large gatherings increase the chance of becoming infected COVID-19, there seems to be no better choice than to go to a drive-in movie and still get to enjoy a good movie.
During a recent interview, Vice President of FunFlicks®, Matthew Dias, was quoted as saying, “We believe in the magic of movies. It wasn't too long ago that the height of entertainment for young and old alike was a trip to the drive-in or the downtown cineplex. In our world of smartphones and countless streaming services, we seem to have forgotten the simple joy of watching a great flick as a community. FunFlicks® passion is focused on bringing generations together in the local community to create extraordinary experiences, one event at a time.”
He went on to say, “Now with the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, I think it is more important than ever to reach out to the local community and give them something to look forward to, and maybe just maybe, going to a drive-in movie with your family will be that one thing that keeps the smiles on everyone’s face.”
To learn more about the FunFlicks® brand or how they have contributed to the COVID-19 relief efforts, visit their official website at: https://www.funflicks.com/.
Media Contact:
FunFlicks® Outdoor Movies
Attn: Media Relations
Los Angeles, CA 877.263.0480
info@funflicks.com
Media Relations
Funflicks
+1 877-263-0480
email us here
Parks & Recreations Across The Nation Team With Funflicks For Outdoor Pop-Up Drive-In Movies Experiences.