PennDOT Announces Update to Virtual Plans Display for the Route 198 Bridge Project in Conneautville Borough, Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the information listed with the virtual plans display for the bridge preservation project on Route 198 (Mulberry Street) over Conneaut Creek in Conneautville Borough, Crawford County.

In addition to the bridge rehabilitation, the project will include resurfacing Route 18 in Conneautville from the Summerhill Township line to Fisher Road (Route 4008) in Spring Township. The roadway work will include milling and an asphalt overlay, as well as upgrades to drainage, guiderail, signing and ADA curb ramps.

The roadway work will require daylight, single-lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The bridge is located just east of the intersection of Route 198 and Route 18. The project will include removing the existing asphalt and approach slabs, and placing foundation drains, new approach slabs, a waterproof membrane and a new asphalt overlay. Work will also include approach roadway work, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately two months during construction. A 44-mile detour will be posted using Route 18, Route 6, Ohio Route 7 (Conneaut Youngstown Road), Ohio Route 167.

The existing concrete spread box beam structure was constructed in 1998. Approximately 600 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Work is expected to occur the summer of 2021.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Route 198 Bridge Preservation Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The plans display has been extended until February 8, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Bridge Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353, or PennDOT Roadway Project Manager Matt Hetrick at mhetrick@pa.gov or 814-678-7386.

The purpose of the virtual plan display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

