Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 6906-R1, Smithsonian Institution, Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6906-R1, Smithsonian Institution, Operation of an existing non-automotive paint spray booth at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture, 8th Street and G Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue air quality permit (No. 6906-R1) to the Smithsonian Institution to operate one (1) non-automotive paint spray booth at the Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture, located at 8th Street and G Street NW, Washington, DC. The contact person for the applicant is Scott Lipscomb, Facility Building Manager, at (202) 633-1520.

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows :

a. No person shall discharge into the atmosphere more than fifteen (15) pounds of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in any one (1) day, nor more than three pounds (3 lb.) in any one (1) hour, from any combination of articles, machines, units, equipment, or other contrivances at a facility, unless the uncontrolled VOC emissions are reduced by at least ninety percent (90%) overall capture and control efficiency. [20 DCMR 700.2]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited [20 DCMR 903.1]

c. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the paint spray booth. [20 DCMR 102 and 606]

Maximum potential emissions from the unit are expected to be as follows:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.001 Particulate Matter <0.001

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit is available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after March 1, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.