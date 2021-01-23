DLNR NEWS RELEASE: KAULUNANI URBAN AND COMMUNITY FORESTRY PROGRAM ANNOUNCES THE 2021 ARBOR DAY HAWAII GRANT OPPORTUNITY

Newsroom Posted on Jan 22, 2021 in Latest News

(Honolulu) – The Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry, a program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), is proud to support Arbor Day Hawaiʻi 2021 through its community forestry grant program.

Community members are encouraged to get involved by submitting a proposal to host an Arbor Day event this November. Arbor Day is the one-day, formally designated across our nation to honor, plant and enjoy trees. In 2021, Arbor Day Hawaiʻi will be celebrated on Friday November 5th & Saturday November 6th.

Across the Hawaiian Islands, communities have honored Arbor Day over the years with tree planting events, tree care workshops, planting demonstrations, school and community planting projects. Arbor Day events have also consisted of landscaping and gardening demonstrations, exhibits featuring woodworking, tree-themed arts and crafts, online workshops, digital resources and of course, the flagship tree giveaways.

As we have adapted to a new way of life amid a global pandemic in 2020, the importance of trees and green spaces for our well-being became abundantly clear. Recent studies demonstrate links between trees and public health – environmental, socioeconomic, physical, mental, emotional, and social activities. By supporting the health of communities where we live, learn, work and play, we all become more resilient. Trees are a pathway for improving our community well-being and this is an opportunity to support and celebrate these efforts.

Kaulunani has awarded grants to hundreds of non-profit groups, schools, community organizations, parks, museums and arboretums. As of 2020, over $3.8 million dollars has been awarded to more than 400 projects through these cost-share grants, which have been matched by over $8 million dollars in cash and in-kind contributions. Kaulunani invites you to consider how your project can amplify this link between trees and your well-being and spread the word far and wide.

How will you celebrate trees with your community? Partnerships and creativity are encouraged. Contact the program at [email protected] if you have any questions or would like to discuss your project idea.

2021 Arbor Day Hawaiʻi Grants

Who can apply: Non-profit organizations, private organizations, schools, churches, community groups and state agencies. All grantees must follow State Government requirements and provide Hawaii Compliance Express certification.

From where: All islands of Hawaiʻi are encouraged to apply

Eligibility: Projects must be accessible to the public (i.e. trees cannot be planted on inaccessible private land; programs and events must be open to all). Organizations with an existing, open Kaulunani grant are not eligible.

Deadline: February 4, 2021 | 11:59PM (HST)

Where to Apply: Apply online

General Kaulunani Community Cost Share Grant Guidelines: Kaulunani Grant Program Guidelines (PDF)

Grant Awards: $500-$5,000. (Total pool is $28,000)

As of 2021, the Kaulunani Community Grant Program has moved to using a streamlined online application system. Applications are accepted up until 11:59PM (HST) on the date of each deadline via the online form provided below. Kaulunani no longer accepts emailed applications.

Please note: Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program funds must be matched equally (dollar for dollar) with non-federal funds. These non-federal funds cannot be used as a match for any other Federal cost-share project. The match may include in-kind contributions, volunteer assistance, and private and public (non-Federal) monetary contributions. All matching funds must be specifically related to the proposed project. Further, this is a reimbursement grant, funds are paid upon completion of project milestones and proof of expenditure.

For more information about the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program, please contact Heather McMillen, DOFAW Urban & Community Forester, at [email protected].

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Arbor Day photos and Grant flyer: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1o9bhn4dfypl8zr/AACCi-KQyeaopqNQdsVPT4HCa?dl=0

Visit www.Kaulunani.org for more details on the Kaulunani Grant Program

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)