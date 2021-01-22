Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,362 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game Commission Region 2 Office Closed to the Public

CONTACT: Col. Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 January 22, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Region 2 Office in New Hampton will be closed to the public until further notice. Therefore, license sales from this location are temporarily suspended. Licenses can still be purchased online at https://www.nhfishandgame.com. The licensing office at Fish and Game headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, is also open for the sale of licenses from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public can also still call the Region 2 Office at 603-744-5470 for assistance.

Please visit the NH Fish and Game website for more information at www.wildnh.com.

You just read:

Fish and Game Commission Region 2 Office Closed to the Public

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.