Fish and Game Commission Region 2 Office Closed to the Public

CONTACT: Col. Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 January 22, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Region 2 Office in New Hampton will be closed to the public until further notice. Therefore, license sales from this location are temporarily suspended. Licenses can still be purchased online at https://www.nhfishandgame.com. The licensing office at Fish and Game headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, is also open for the sale of licenses from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public can also still call the Region 2 Office at 603-744-5470 for assistance.

Please visit the NH Fish and Game website for more information at www.wildnh.com.