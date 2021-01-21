U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw — who ordered former President Donald Trump’s administration to reunite thousands of families it separated under the “zero tolerance” immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border — was promoted to Chief Judge of the Southern District of California Thursday.
You just read:
Judge Who Ordered Reunification of Separated Families Promoted to Lead Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.