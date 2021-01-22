Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,360 in the last 365 days.

Fate of gig workers remains unresolved by lawmakers, courts

(Subscription required) "What I could see happening is a loosening... of the federal law that would allow employers to provide certain benefits and protections to their independent contractors without that in and of itself creating an employment relationship," he said. 

You just read:

Fate of gig workers remains unresolved by lawmakers, courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.