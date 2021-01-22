(Subscription required) Landin said he allows jurors to submit questions during trial. “I will let them know during jury selection or … at the beginning of the case,” he said. “When they hear that, I think they’re more interested.”
Jan 22, 2021
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Dennis Landin
