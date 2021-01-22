Graniteville Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Jan. 22, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Cameron Joseph Brooks, 21, of Graniteville, S.C., on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Columbia Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

Investigators state Brooks solicited and received child sexual abuse material from a minor and shared sexually explicit images with a minor.

Brooks was arrested on January 21, 2021. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and four counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.