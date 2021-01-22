Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,360 in the last 365 days.

Graniteville Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Jan. 22, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Cameron Joseph Brooks, 21, of Graniteville, S.C., on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Columbia Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

 

Investigators state Brooks solicited and received child sexual abuse material from a minor and shared sexually explicit images with a minor.

 

Brooks was arrested on January 21, 2021. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and four counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

 

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

 

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

 

 

 

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant.  Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

You just read:

Graniteville Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.