Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,360 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses Legislation Heard in Committee This Week

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses some of the legislation to receive committee hearings this week.

 

To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-012121  (3:18)  Q: of the Senate.

  1. Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 10 seeks to modify provisions relating to illegal gambling. Rehder-1-012121  (:29)  Q: quickly and fast.
  2. Senator Rehder adds Senate Bill 39 would create additional protections to the right to bear arms. Rehder-2-012121  (:36)  Q: important to pass.
  3. Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 51 is a measure that would establish provisions relating to civil actions arising from COVID-19. Rehder-3-012121  (:29)  Q: of the Senate.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses Legislation Heard in Committee This Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.