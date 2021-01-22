Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses Legislation Heard in Committee This Week
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses some of the legislation to receive committee hearings this week.
To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:
Rehder-Podcast-012121 (3:18) Q: of the Senate.
- Senator Rehder says Senate Bill 10 seeks to modify provisions relating to illegal gambling. Rehder-1-012121 (:29) Q: quickly and fast.
- Senator Rehder adds Senate Bill 39 would create additional protections to the right to bear arms. Rehder-2-012121 (:36) Q: important to pass.
- Senator Rehder also says Senate Bill 51 is a measure that would establish provisions relating to civil actions arising from COVID-19. Rehder-3-012121 (:29) Q: of the Senate.