Utah Legislature to Resume In Person & Continue Remote Public Comment

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Legislature will resume in person public participation beginning Monday, January 25. COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place throughout the Capitol complex. Mask adherence and physical distancing will be required by all those in attendance. Due to COVID-19 protocols, space will be limited in committee rooms. Because of this, a virtual option will continue to be made available to all Utahns and is highly encouraged.

“The health and safety of all Utahns remain our number one priority as we accommodate in-person attendance at the Capitol,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “Public input is essential in maintaining the legislative process and steps were quickly taken to ensure in-person public participation and proper health and safety measures. We hope Utahns will continue to provide their valuable feedback and utilize the virtual or in-person option.”

As previously announced, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) will be stationed at each of the four public entrances to conduct a non-invasive bag check. UHP will also have an active presence and provide security for each committee meeting to protect the public, staff and elected officials.

“The past year has taught us to be flexible and adaptable,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “While we initially only allowed for virtual public participation, we now look forward to the public rejoining us in person. We will continue to adapt to whatever is thrown our way. The health and safety of our lawmakers, staff, and the public will continue to be the top priority.”

The public can access all committee meetings and legislative floor debates on the legislative website. View information regarding how to participate virtually here.

Free rapid testing is available at the Utah State Fairgrounds for those interested in attending in person. Testing is recommended, but not required. If you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, please participate from home. More information on rapid testing can be found here.

Learn more about the Utah State Capitol safety procedures here.

