Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,360 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer Cox applauds 3.6% unemployment rate

January 22, 2021

Tags: Gov. Spencer Cox, Jobs

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 22, 2021) – Utah’s unemployment rate hit 3.6% in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since March 2020, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. 

Nearly 8,000 people entered the labor force in December, a signal of greater optimism among job seekers and more workers available to meet employer demand. Sectors including finance, insurance, professional services, retail and wholesale trade and construction saw especially robust gains. 

The number of unemployed Utahns was estimated at 60,100 in December, which remains about 20,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels. Arts, entertainment and hospitality continue to lag.

“Utah has consistently been among the top economic performers in the nation and this latest data point again shows our strength and resilience. It’s truly something to celebrate,” Gov. Cox said. “While the December jobs report is extremely encouraging, we know some sectors continue to struggle. We stand ready to ensure opportunity for all in 2021.”

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer Cox applauds 3.6% unemployment rate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.