Gov. Spencer Cox thanks Utah National Guard for serving in Washington, D.C.

January 22, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 22, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox called Utah National Guard troops home from Washington, D.C., where they have been serving as support to civil authorities during the inauguration.

A week ago, Utah deployed about 360 troops to the nation’s capital.

“Since Jan. 15, our Utah National Guard troops have served in Washington, D.C. with distinction. Now it’s time to bring them home as we need their help distributing COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re grateful for the willingness of these dedicated men and women to serve whenever and wherever they are needed.”

###