Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,346 in the last 365 days.

HDOT NEWS RELEASE: RUNWAYS 4R/22L AND 8R/26L TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED OVERNIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION AT HNL

Posted on Jan 22, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runways 4R/22L and 8R/26L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be closed for runway improvements on various nights for approximately one month beginning Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The work will not occur every night. A specific construction schedule will be determined by weather and availability. Crews will work on one runway at a time. Both runways will not be closed on the same night.

During closure hours, arriving and departing flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of arriving air traffic over the Ewa Plains and departing air traffic over Honolulu Harbor.

HDOT leadership appreciates the community’s understanding as we work to make improvements to the vital facilities at Hawaii’s busiest airport.

You just read:

HDOT NEWS RELEASE: RUNWAYS 4R/22L AND 8R/26L TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED OVERNIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION AT HNL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.