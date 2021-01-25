New Maternal Health Hub Resources Makes the Business Case for Investing in Community-Based Maternity Care Models
This resource provides a helpful framework for those looking to establish, promote, or invest in value-based services that improve maternal health in their communities.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maternal Health Hub (Hub) released a new resource intended to promote investment in community-based maternity care and support services to improve maternal health outcomes and eliminate racial inequities. The resource, Business Case for Community-Based Maternity Care Models, was informed by maternal health stakeholders – including providers, payers, patient advocates, purchasers, community-based organizations, policymakers and others – that participate in the Maternal Health Hub learning community and are committed to advancing high-value maternity care by sharing their experience, best practices, and challenges with others. The Maternal Health Hub learning is managed by the Health Care Transformation Task Force with support from The Commonwealth Fund.
— Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Project Lead for the Maternal Health Hub
Expanding access to community-based maternity care providers and support services – such as midwifery-led birth centers, doulas, and childbirth educators – is a critical step towards addressing persistent maternal health disparities and providing culturally congruent care for birthing persons. The new resource serves as a template for organizations and individuals to assess the current state of maternity care and support services in their community, create a business plan for offering or supporting the development of new or existing maternal health services, and facilitate strategic conversations and planning to establish and support new models, financially or otherwise. Each component of the business case is accompanied by a series of questions and considerations to address the following categories: 1) Current state, 2) Objective, 3) Benefits and justification, 4) Implementation strategy, 5) Financials and costs, and 6) Risks.
“Too often, community-based maternity care services – which are proven to improve maternal health outcomes – are either not covered by health insurance, or not adequately reimbursed,” said Dr. Laurie Zephyrin, Vice President, Health Care Delivery System Reform of The Commonwealth Fund. “As detailed in the business case, there is a clear return on investment for public and private sector payers to expand access to community-based maternity care models that improve maternal health and advance racial equity and health equity.”
This resource follows a recent report released by the Maternal Health Hub that identifies four high-impact policy opportunities and payment reforms that policymakers can prioritize to improve the lives of birthing persons in the U.S.
“The fee-for-service paradigm does not place value on community-centered models of maternity care,” Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Senior Director of the Task Force and Project Lead for the Maternal Health Hub. “This resource provides a helpful framework for those looking to establish, promote, or invest in value-based services that improve maternal health in their communities.”
The Maternal Health Hub project team would like to thank members of the multi-stakeholder learning community for contributing to this work and for their dedication to advancing high-value, equitable maternity care to improve the maternal health outcomes of birthing persons in the U.S.
For more information on joining the learning community, please visit: maternalhealthhub.org/learning-community/
ABOUT THE MATERNAL HEALTH HUB
The Maternal Health Hub compiles resources and best practices to advance a vision for high-value and equitable maternity care in the U.S. Operated by the Health Care Transformation Task Force, with support from The Commonwealth Fund, the Hub is also home to a learning community for stakeholders committed to improving maternal health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.maternalhealthhub.org.
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit www.hcttf.org.
ABOUT THE COMMONWEALTH FUND
The Commonwealth Fund is a national, private foundation based in New York City that supports independent research on health care issues and makes grants to improve health care practice and policy. The views presented in this report and the Maternal Health Hub are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Commonwealth Fund, its director, officers, or staff.
