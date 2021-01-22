Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

01/21/2021

Lancaster, Texas - State Representative Carl Sherman, expresses his most sincere congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, on their inauguration. It is also important to recognize the historic nature, of Kamala Harris, serving as our country's first female vice president, as well as the first person of Black and South Asian decent to serve in this position.

Representative Sherman, also wants to show his support, for the actions that President Biden has taken on his first day in office. The mask mandate for all federal buildings as well as the 100 day mask challenge, serve as important steps at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. The extension of the national moratorium on evections and foreclosures, and the extended pause on student loan payments, will help provide families and people, who are experiencing financial hardship from the ongoing pandemic, the relief they desperately deserve and need. Additionally, the new requirement for non-citizens to be included in the census, will help to ensure that every state receives the appropriate funding for infrastructure of roads and bridges, schools and health systems.

Representative Sherman looks forward to the next four years of the Biden- Harris Administration, and the continual progress and strength they will bring to our country, as we continue to battle the ongoing pandemic and put forth the effort to make this country a better place for all people.

