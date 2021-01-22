Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ruiz Welcomes Biden Administration’s Move to Initiate Data Collection on COVID-19’s Impact on Education

Trenton – Senate Education Chair M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement welcoming the Biden Administration’s move to begin collecting data on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on education around the country: 

“The order as a whole is a welcome step in the right direction. If we are genuinely committed to closing the achievement gap we must acknowledge there was a divide pre-COVID, assess how it has grown throughout the pandemic, and invest post-COVID to ensure that it does not continue to grow. It is a welcome relief to have a federal administration that shares in these goals and understands the value of a quality, equitable education for all of our children.”

