Brookfield Renewable Announces Results of Reclassification of its Series 7 Preferred Units

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the January 18, 2021 deadline for the reclassification of its Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 (the “Series 7 Units”) (TSX: BEP.PR.G) into Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 8 (the “Series 8 Units”), it has determined that there will be no reclassification of Series 7 Units into Series 8 Units, and holders of Series 7 Units will retain their Series 7 Units.



There were 6,600 Series 7 Units tendered for reclassification, which is less than the 1,000,000 units required to give effect to reclassifications of Series 7 Units into Series 8 Units.

