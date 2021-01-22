Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share. The dividend is payable on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2021.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


