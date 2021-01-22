Sugar Rush USA Revolutionizing Future of Dessert through Science, Technology, and Culinary Arts
The company combines quick-freeze all-natural ingredients with food grade liquid nitrogen for the most innovative and tasty ice cream in the world.
At Sugar Rush USA, every hour is rush hour and we couldn’t be more excited about the recent launch of our brand.”SHELTON, CT, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand new company, Sugar Rush USA, is revolutionizing the future of delicious desserts through the combination of science, technology, and culinary arts.
— Ali & Flamur Nasufi
Sugar Rush USA is a new, independent ice cream shop that aims to create unforgettable ice cream products and experiences unlike any others currently on the market. The company offers a wide range of products to suit the taste buds of every customer, including cookies, crepes, shakes, and ice cream, and aims to create a fun experience not only for the taste buds, but also for the visual senses, too.
What truly sets Sugar Rush USA apart from other ice cream shops, however, is the fact that it uses liquid nitrogen in its soon-to-be-famous ice cream. The shop’s ice cream is made using a premium cream base which is then flash frozen with food-grade liquid nitrogen to instantly create a perfect scoop, every single time. Toppings are then added, and the luxury dessert is ready to be served.
“At Sugar Rush USA, every hour is rush hour and we couldn’t be more excited about the recent launch of our brand,” say both founders of Sugar Rush USA, Ali & Flamur Nasufi. “As ice cream lovers ourselves, we wanted to incorporate some of the things we are passionate about, such as science, technology, and of course ice cream, to create exciting dessert experiences for our patrons. Our broad menu has a little something for everyone and if there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that we sugar coat everything!”
Sugar Rush USA partnered with Connecticut digital marketing agency Develomark in successfully building awareness for the new location in Shelton. At the grand opening, hundreds of customers were waiting in line to try the new ice-cream. Flamur stated, “Wow!! There’s so much to say about Ruan and his whole Develomark Team. I came to him with an idea for my company and his team of marketing experts and graphical designers put my vision to life. Develomark understood my passion towards my business and made it their #1 priority to create, brand, and market my project. I can say with 100% confidence that my business wouldn’t be thriving without his help. I highly recommend any business looking to take their branding and brand awareness to the next level to use the Develomark team. You will not be disappointed”
On its extensive menu, Sugar Rush USA is shaking up their customer’s day with a wide array of enticing and delectable desserts, including:
• Nitrogen infused ice cream in a variety of flavors
• Regular ice cream in many flavors
• Crazy cookies
• Soft-serve ice cream
• Stuffed donuts
• French crepes
• Shakes
• Extensive toppings to choose from
• Cereal
• Beverages
• And more!
Sugar Rush USA’s brick-and-mortar location is located at 901 Bridgeport Ave STE 107, Shelton, CT 06484.
For more information about Sugar Rush USA, please visit https://www.sugarrushusa.com or follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sugarrushusa/.
About the Company
At its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, Sugar Rush USA is creating the most fun, inventive, and wildly delicious nitrogen infused ice cream on the market. The company’s aim is to create a bright and exciting atmosphere for patrons of all ages.
The company incorporates many fun and witty slogans into their marketing campaigns, and include “Life is Short, Make it Sweet,” “Get You Some Sugar,” and “Discover What’s at the End of the Rainbow.”
