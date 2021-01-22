You’re invited to black crappie regulations review virtual public meetings for central Florida waterbodies

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host two virtual public meetings for central Florida resources. The objective of the conversations will be to gather stakeholder input on current black crappie regulations and will focus on statewide opinions, as well as resource specific regulations.

Dates, times and areas of focus are listed below.

Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m. ET: Harris Chain of Lakes

Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. ET: Kissimmee Chain of Lakes

The meetings will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. In order to participate, each person will need a computer with a camera and internet access or a smartphone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams App downloaded. A link will be emailed prior to the meeting and each participant will simply click the link to join the meeting. There will be 20 spots available for each meeting. If you would like to attend and participate in black crappie management in Florida, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com no less than two days before the meetings and provide your name, email address and phone number.

If you have questions about these meetings or the Black Crappie Management Plan, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com. Go to MyFWC.com/crappiemanagement for the full list of meetings.