Stage Access Collaborates With The World Economic Forum To Distribute World Premiere of "See Me: A Global Concert"

Stage Access will stream the world premiere of the cinematic musical production during The Opening Night of The Davos Agenda on Sunday, January 24th.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “See Me: A Global Concert”, is a cinematic musical production and international collaborative effort. Filmed on location from September through December 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19, it is led by music director Marin Alsop and includes the participation of Yo-Yo Ma (USA), the Chamber Orchestra of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (Afghanistan), the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra (Austria), the Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra (USA), the Choir of the State Orchestra of São Paulo (Brazil), the Orchestra della Toscana (Italy), the Drakensberg Boys Choir (South Africa), the China NCPA Orchestra (China), and sand artist Jim Denevan (USA). The film includes an original composition, See Me, by Reena Esmail.

Stage Access will stream the world premiere during The Opening Night of The Davos Agenda.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the WEF to help distribute this musical production” says Stage Access CEO, Bruce Lipnick.

“This project is intended as a shared expression of trust and connection in these tough times. We are so grateful to the hundreds of artists, musicians and film teams who took a leap of faith and collaborated across borders to make this beautiful film together,” said Nico Daswani, Head of Arts and Culture at the Forum and Executive Producer of the film.

ABOUT SEE ME

An original production by the World Economic Forum. Marin Alsop, Music Director. Nico Daswani, Executive Producer. Bernadette Wegenstein, Film Director. Es Devlin, Creative Director. John Benam, Director of Photography. Annette Porter, Film Producer. Generous support provided by Intesa Sanpaolo.

ABOUT THE DAVOS AGENDA

The Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders aimed at rebuilding trust to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in 2021. It features a full week of global programming dedicated to helping leaders choose innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery over the next year. Heads of state, chief executives, civil society leaders, and global media will participate in almost 100 sessions spanning five themes. Media can register here.

ABOUT STAGE ACCESS™

STAGE ACCESS™ is the on-demand streaming platform featuring iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theatre with a growing list of performing arts original content including Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary. Currently available in North America on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, STAGE ACCESS™ was founded by Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations. Tripp Hornick leads operations.