Spalding University offers Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program to train compassionate professional counselors

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timely for this moment in society and consistent with the mission of the institution, Spalding University offers a graduate academic program to develop professional counselors who will be compassionate mental health professionals.

Spalding – a historic, private university in Louisville, Kentucky - is now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 cohort of its Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, whose launch last fall coincided with the nation facing widespread anxiety and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, isolation and food insecurity.

The 60-credit-hour MACMHC program, which can be completed in two years but is also flexible for working adults, prepares students to become future practitioners as licensed professional counselors upon meeting their state’s postgraduate licensing requirements.

“The mission of Spalding is to meet the needs of the times by training compassionate professionals who can make a difference in the world,” Spalding President Tori Murden McClure said. “The need for access to mental health services has always existed, and it’s been magnified by the current situation – where everyone is facing the stress and emotional challenges of a pandemic. We are proud to offer a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program that trains future practitioners who can provide help and meet this important need.”

The master’s program is open to students with a bachelor’s degree in any major and a 2.75 GPA from a regionally accredited institution. Visit spalding.edu/master-of-arts-in-clinical-mental-health-counseling for more information about the program and its curriculum and faculty.

“Our program trains students to become competent counselors and encourages them to find creative ways and settings to deliver services, based on their strengths and backgrounds,” Program Director Dr. Teah Moore said. “We expect that our students will go off to work in hospitals, social service agencies, children’s homes, residential facilities for people battling addiction, or private practice. Others could go into music therapy, adventure-based counseling or pastoral counseling. The opportunities the graduates of this program will have will be abundant and will help meet a growing demand.”

The Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program has been well-received by the students in its first cohort, which began classes last fall.

“After two years of searching for the right graduate program, I came across Spalding’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, and it checked every box,” Spalding student Kayla Norfleet said. “The cohort is small, the classes are in person with hands-on experience, and the schedule allows me to continue to my regular employment. As we’ve progressed into the program, things have changed due to the pandemic, but the professors continue to be understanding and flexible. As this program continues to grow, I am excited to see the success of not only myself but those that chose to join us.”

More information is also available by emailing tmoore10@spalding.edu.

About Spalding University: Established in 1814 and located in downtown Louisville since 1920, Spalding is a historic, private institution that offers undergraduate, graduate and accelerated programs in a range of areas of study. Spalding’s athletic teams compete in NCAA Division III. Spalding was recognized as the world's first Compassionate University. Visit spalding.edu for more information.

Steve Jones Spalding University 859-229-6393 sjones15@spalding.edu