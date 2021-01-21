When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Door County Coffee & Tea Co of Sturgeon Bay, WI, is recalling its 5.1 ounce packages of French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups because they may contain undeclared Milk and Soy. People who have allergies to Milk and Soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Florida and Michigan in grocery and gift stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 5.1 ounce full color cardboard box that contains 10 single sere cups, under the brand name Door County Coffee & Tea Co. The product was sold starting October 7th, 2020 with the lot code 1C092220-2 that expires 9/22/2022 and 1C120220-A that expires 12/2/2022.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product contains Milk and Soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a printing omission.

Consumers who have purchased 5.1ounce packages of French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino and are allergic to Milk and Soy are urged to discard the product and contact Door County Coffee & Tea Co for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-856-6613.