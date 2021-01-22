Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CleanSpark, Inc. (“CleanSpark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLSK) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of CleanSpark between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CleanSpark investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of CleanSpark during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 22, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .