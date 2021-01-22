Runways 4R/22L and 8R/26L to be temporarily closed overnight for construction at HNL

Main, News Posted on Jan 22, 2021 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runways 4R/22L and 8R/26L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be closed for runway improvements on various nights for approximately one month beginning Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The work will not occur every night. A specific construction schedule will be determined by weather and availability. Crews will work on one runway at a time. Both runways will not be closed on the same night.

During closure hours, arriving and departing flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of arriving air traffic over the Ewa Plains and departing air traffic over Honolulu Harbor.

HDOT leadership appreciates the community’s understanding as we work to make improvements to the vital facilities at Hawaii’s busiest airport.

