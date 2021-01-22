Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sgt. Alex Betz Succumbs to Cancer Battle

It is with much sadness that we share that Sgt. Alex Betz passed away on January 16th, 2021. Alex was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in late 2019. Every day until his passing he rose up to look his cancer squarely in the eye and fight like crazy to live another day. The cancer took many things from him- it prematurely cut his career short, took his leg and ultimately his life, but it could not diminish his determination, his grit or the positive impact he left on many.

Alex mentored many during his career at the Patrol and his memory will continue to be felt through the lessons he imparted and the experiences he shared with others. He will be missed by many.

Although Alex achieved so much on behalf of his country through his service in the National Guard and through his 21 years in law enforcement, his most enduring legacy will live on through his two beautiful daughters of whom he was extremely proud.

Rest In Peace, we’ve got the watch from here.

To read his full obituary, please visit: https://helenafuneralhome.com/obituaries/eugene-alex-betz-age-50-if-helena/

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Alex’s children, through Trooper Betz Benefit at First Interstate Bank, Helena MT.

A private family service due to COVID concerns is planned for Monday, January 25, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena. A celebration of Alex’s life will be held at a later date.

