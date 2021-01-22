Shannon's Jan. 28 online fine art auction features American and European art, Modern and Contemporary art, prints, more

Gouache on paper by Sol Lewitt (American (1928-2007), titled Irregular Form, signed and dated, 29 7/8 inches by 22 1/2 inches, Estimate: $12,000-$18,000.

Untitled oil on canvas on board painting by Hannes Beckmann (Czech/American (1909-1976), initialed and dated, 36 inches by 36 inches, Estimate: $8,000-$12,000.

20 oil on canvas panels from Valhalla Series Number 2 by Lebbeus Woods (American (1940-2012), signed, dated and numbered, 24 inches square (each panel), Estimate: $10,000-$15,000.

Oil on canvas painting by Henri Maik (French, 1922-1993), titled Entoute Amitie, signed and dated, 36 inches by 29 inches, Estimate: $10,000-$15,000.