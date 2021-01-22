Coronavirus - Seychelles: India gifts Seychelles with COVISHIELD vaccines

The Government of India has today gifted 50,000 doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine to Seychelles. The consignment arrived this afternoon on a special Indian Navy Aircraft ‘Boeing P81’.

The Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, H.E. General Dalbir Singh Suhag, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Health, Mrs. Peggy Vidot and Principal Secretary of Health, Dr. Bernard Valentin were all present for the occasion.

In a handing over ceremony which took place at the Seychelles International Airport, Minister Radegonde expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for the COVISHIELD vaccines.

“I would like to thank Dr. Jaishankar (Minister of External Affairs) for the prompt consideration of my request made earlier this month, and for the personal role he has played in ensuring the expeditious delivery of the vaccine to Seychelles.

This kind gesture today further cements the ties of solidarity, friendship and cooperation which exists between our two countries,” expressed Minister Radegonde.

Minister Radegonde also noted that this generous donation from India will further reinforce the National Covid-19 Immunization Campaign that is already on the way in the country.