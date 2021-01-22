Dr. Kevin Dalby Discusses the Bright Future of Cancer Research and Reasons to be Optimistic

Kevin Dalby, UT Austin professor, comments on the future of cancer research and the reasons to be optimistic.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Dalby, UT Austin professor of chemical biology and medicinal chemistry, currently focuses his career advancements working on cancer drug discovery. He is presently immersing his studies into the mechanisms of cancer cell signaling to develop targeted therapeutics.

By understanding cancer cell signaling, Dr. Dalby works to improve diagnoses and utilize technological advances to develop targeted pharmaceuticals for different cancers. His research areas include biochemistry, cancer, cell biology, chemical biology, drug discovery & diagnostics, and enzymology.

“It is humbling to look back at scientific publications from just a few years ago and appreciate the progress made each year by all the researchers throughout the world. It is impossible to know where the next significant breakthroughs will be. However, one thing I can say with some certainty is that we will have access to a massively increased amount of scientific data, and to be successful, we will all have to adapt to use it effectively,” said Dr. Dalby during his Senior Level interview.

Dalby manifests high hopes for the future of cancer research, and he explains several reasons why others should be optimistic, too.

As cancer research advances, precision medicine will use personal history and genes to provide more people with personalized treatment.

There are significant strides made in immunotherapy when treatment uses the patient’s immune system to battle cancer. Major players in this area of growth include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center researchers who have drastically assisted in developing two drugs that enhance the characteristics of T cells in the immune system to fight cancer back more fiercely. These two drugs, which have had great results, are categorized in immunotherapy treatments like checkpoint inhibitors. The drugs have even eliminated far-along stages of melanoma in some patients.

Another form of immunotherapy, called chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR) therapy, has boosted the future of cancer research and treatments. This immunotherapy strategy manipulates a patient’s T cells to seek out and attack cancer cells. T cells are gathered from the patient’s blood during this procedure and then go through a genetically engineered process. Before the T cells are infused back into the patient’s bloodstream, they are geared to identify specific cancer cell proteins.

In addition to research advancements, new epigenetic drugs may help avoid cancer cells' destruction and, instead, return them to normal. Scientists are also gaining further knowledge about genes and the avenues which lead to cancer spreading, otherwise known as metastasis.

About Kevin Dalby

Dr. Kevin Dalby is a chemical biology professor and medicinal chemistry professor currently working on cancer drug discovery. At the College of Pharmacy at The University of Texas, he examines the mechanisms of nature and cancer to develop new treatments and teach and motivate students to conduct research. Dalby is optimistic about the future of cancer treatments.