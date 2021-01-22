Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Applauds Nomination of Alison Beam to Acting Secretary Of Health

Pittsburgh, Pa. – January 22, 2021 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s nomination of Alison Beam to be the new Acting Secretary of Health.

I wish Alison Beam the best as she takes on the position of acting Secretary of Health here in PA. She has big shoes to fill, but her strong background in health care program management and project rollout is going to be invaluable as we work to get vaccines to every Pennsylvanian in the coming weeks. Her broad-based experiences in health-related agencies in the Commonwealth will enable her to serve us all well in this new role. Previously, she has served in high level positions with Human Services, Drug & Alcohol Programs, Aging and Insurance, as well as the Office of Advocacy and Reform.

She did an excellent job introducing our statewide insurance exchange, Pennie, in its first year and I have no doubt she will create similar success with the COVID vaccine distribution.

