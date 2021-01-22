Awarded by Customers: Longo’s Ranks as the #1 Grocery Retailer in Leger WOW Study

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longo’s Brothers Fruit Market (“Longo’s”) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the #1 Grocery Retailer in the 2020 Ontario Leger WOW study.



Leger is the largest Canadian-owned, market research and analytics company behind the WOW Study. This year, it successfully surveyed more than 13,000 Ontarians across the province to find out how they rate their in-store customer experience. Each retailer was scored on 16 dimensions, including product offerings, pricing, service quality, store experience, personalization, and other factors including curb appeal and proximity.

The study revealed that customers consistently provided high rankings for Longo’s ambiance, product quality, check-out efficiency, curb appeal, customer importance and staff courtesy. Customers surveyed reported feeling Longo’s stores are inviting and comfortable, and that they always trust they will find good quality products, including produce, meats and prepared meals. They also reported positive experiences with staff and check-out times, fostering feelings of recognition and importance with each store visit.

“We are certainly humbled by the recognition, especially because this is feedback directly from customers,” said Anthony Longo, President and CEO at Longo’s. “Three years ago, when our annual rating in the survey dropped, we challenged ourselves to reimagine our business. We clarified our purpose, aligning with our “treating you like family” values. We redesigned our stores; we reimaged the strategy and design of our private brands portfolio and embraced the role of digital solutions and content across the shopping journey. Most of all, we put our Guests at the centre of our decision making. And through it all, we led with our values and entrepreneurial spirit.”

In addition to the broader categories of satisfaction, Longo’s was recognized by customers for their approach to health and safety measures implemented during the pandemic. At a time when it matters most, more than two thirds of Longo’s customers reported feeling able to shop freely without being afraid to touch items in the store.

“We know everyone is feeling the pressures of the pandemic, and Longo’s wants to ensure we provide an experience that feels both welcoming and safe for our Team Members and Guests,” said Anthony Longo. “We make every effort to ensure each visit to our stores for essential needs can be as pleasant as possible during these times and always.”

"Longo’s great performance on some of the key pillars of the WOW Index helped propel them to the #1 spot in their category, well ahead of competitors,” said Luc Dumont, Vice-President, CPG, Leger. “Thanks to their efficiency at checkout, the competency of their staff, and their layout changes in response to the recent dynamics in the grocery space, Longo’s has become the reference in their category for providing a great customer experience.”

Overall, 145 retailers belonging to 20 sectors were analyzed in the WOW Study. Each grocery retailer was assessed by an average of 400 respondents who visited one of this retailer’s stores in the past month. Data collection took place from October 18 to November 23, 2020.

“We truly appreciate the work of Leger in collecting and compiling this data each year,” said Anthony Longo. “The WOW Study provides us with a unique insider glimpse into our Guests’ perceptions of our performance, and we will use this information to continually serve our Guests better in the future. Getting back to #1, rated by customers, is an important milestone on our journey. Thank you to each Team Member that helped make this possible. Treating people like family is who we are, and I am proud to see those values appreciated. And thank you to our Guests for continuing to see us as your trusted and relied upon food partner. More to come!”

Longo’s is a family-owned Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 36 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA, as well as Grocery Gateway, the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries.

Today, Longo’s maintains the same family-based values as they did over 60 years ago, putting Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo’s is proud to serve their Guests the quality standard of food we believe every family deserves, and to give back to the communities we operate in through the Longo’s Family Charitable Foundation.

