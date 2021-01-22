Aaron Schlossberg Attorney Discusses Tenant Rights in New York State
Aaron Schlossberg attorney recently discussed tenant rights in the state of New YorkNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renters’ rights and protections in the state of New York are taken seriously. Aaron Schlossberg attorney is known as an expert in landlord-tenant issues, including residential and commercial rentals. He recently explained some of the rights tenants often should know they have when renting throughout the state, from the heart of New York City to upstate and beyond.
"Residential and commercial leases are some of the most common deals made throughout the state of New York," Aaron Schlossberg attorney said. "These contracts are in place to protect renters as well as the owners of the property. They can also protect entire communities and neighborhoods too."
Aaron Schlossberg attorney explained that unless a home or apartment has regulated rent, the landlord has the right to choose how much they would like to charge. Rent regulated apartments and homes have rent amounts that are set by law. Rent increases are also set by law and often can not be decided by the landlord of a rent-regulated facility.
"It's important for tenants to understand late fees and how much a landlord can charge for them," Aaron Schlossberg attorney said. "The most a landlord can charge for a late fee is 5 percent of the monthly rent or $50, whichever amount is smaller."
Aaron Schlossberg attorney added that landlords must also provide written notice in advance of any rent increase greater than 5 percent. This notice must be made 30, 60, or 90 days ahead of time depending on how long the tenant has been on the property. Aaron Schlossberg attorney explained that landlords may also increase rent due to major improvements made to apartments or homes, such as new fixtures, new flooring, and more.
"There are certain areas within New York City where rent control laws apply," Aaron Schlossberg attorney said. "It's especially important for tenants in these areas to know what the rent control laws state, so they are not charged more than the legal rent price."
Aaron Schlossberg attorney added that security deposits in the state of New York can not amount to more than the price of one month's rent. Many times, a landlord will attempt to ask for more than this amount as a security deposit, and it's important for tenants to understand this right. The deposit must be treated as trust funds and can not be placed in a bank account with the landlord's own money.
Aaron Schlossberg attorney finished by stating that all New York state residents renting residential homes may wish to read the complete Residential Tenants' Rights Guide on the NY.gov website. Understanding such rights can save tenants serious amounts of money and prevent landlord-tenant controversies.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here