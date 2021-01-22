Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,344 in the last 365 days.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio inspects Agricultural Machinery at the Agriculture Central Stores in Freetown

 His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has embarked on an inspection tour of the stores of the Ministry of Agriculture that is housing about 2,410 agricultural implements and 410 tractors for the 2021 planting season.

In the 2018 New Direction Manifesto of the SLPP, the President emphasised that the overall goal of their agricultural policy was to sustain and diversify the production of food, increase investment in agriculture, develop and implement mechanised commercial farming to transform the traditional subsistence agricultural sector.

At the inspection site, east of Freetown, President Bio said his visit was to show that his government was serious about improving the agricultural sector and providing the enabling environment for farmers to exhibit and discover their true potentials.

“There has been constant grumbling about the lack of mechanisation in farming over the years. With these machines, it is now left with us a country to effectively utilise them to increase agricultural productivity for the years ahead,” he noted.

The Acting Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security, Dr Abubakar Karim, disclosed that all the 410 tractors and 2,410 farming implements would be distributed across the country by next week to ensure that farmers were ready for the 2021 planting season.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Sierra Leone State House.

You just read:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio inspects Agricultural Machinery at the Agriculture Central Stores in Freetown

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.