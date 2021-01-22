California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Director on December Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) release of the state’s employment data from December, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Dee Dee Myers:

“Nearly a year ago, California was experiencing record-long job growth and record-low unemployment. The numbers we see today reflect the challenges we’ve faced and the work that needs to be done — as a state, as a country, and as individuals. Throughout this pandemic, Californians have stepped up; whether it be small businesses protecting their employees and customers, manufacturing companies pivoting to make PPE, essential workers continuing their critical activities to keep us all healthy, fed, and safe, or neighbors checking on neighbors. It’s crucial that we do everything we can to ensure that Californians can get back to work safely. By doing what we can to step up and protect one another, we can and will rebuild our economy, our state, and our nation.”