One-of-a-Kind Bike Rack Takes Off in Colorado's Grand Valley

QuikRStuff Receives Advanced Industries Grant, Expands Production

/EIN News/ -- Grand Junction, CO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, QuikRStuff welcomed new, automated CNC machines to its production facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, kick-starting a much-awaited second run for the fast-growing manufacturing startup. The expansion was made possible thanks to a successful fundraising round that included a $150,000 Advanced Industries Accelerator (AI) Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. QuikRStuff was the only company outside Colorado’s urban I-25 corridor among 37 AI grant recipients in November 2020.

QuikRStuff is a manufacturer of a modular high-end, high-quality and high-capacity bike racks. The products are all American-made, designed and built in Grand Junction. With a 300-pound capacity, they are also the only racks on the market capable of managing multiple, heavy e-Bikes.

QuikRStuff was founded by JT Westscott, a veteran machinist and business owner in Grand Junction, and Bryan Wachs, serial entrepreneur and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Maverick Innovation Center. Wachs’ unique relationship with CMU has allowed the company to work closely with local students in every aspect of the business – six students have had hands-on experience with QuikRStuff productionengineering, finance management, marketing and more.

In the last year, QuikRStuff has raised approximately $900,000. The startup plans to add four employees to work the new machines, and accelerate production from its initial run of 100 racks to upward 2,000 racks by the end of March.

Designed by Cal Phillips, the renowned inventor of the revolutionary 1Up Quik Rack bike carrier, the first run sold out in three days, and the company currently has over $400,000 in presales.

###

This release is distributed by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) works to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in Colorado’s Grand Valley by supporting high-impact capital investment and job creation. GJEP is a single stop for businesses looking to relocate or expand in the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita, the Town of Palisade and surrounding communities of Mesa County. Operating as a 501(c)3, GJEP offers free services that connect businesses with realtors, developers, workforce, local leadership and more. GJEP also provides guidance on incentive programs, such as the Rural Jump-Start Tax Credit and Opportunity Zones. Join us in the New West - visit www.gjep.org for more information.





Cilia Kohn Grand Junction Economic Partnership 720.272.1777 cilia@gjep.org Bryan Wachs QuikRStuff 970.658.8492 bryan@quikrstuff.com