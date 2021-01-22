HOUSING: The Latest on Prevention of Evictions & Foreclosures

Kansas extended the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions through January 26, 2021. The Governor extended Executive Order 20-61, the eviction moratorium, through EO 20-64.1.h. The CDC Agency Order is in effect through March 31, 2021, if the tenant signs a declaration.

If you are in a situation that you feel is urgent, and you need advice or legal assistance to determine your next steps, please ask for help.

Foreclosure Prevention under the CARES Act - Extended to January 31, 2021

If you are a homeowner and unable to fully pay your mortgage at this time, parts of the CARES ACT may allow you to request a delay in payments (A Forbearance). This applies to any loan covered by VA, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, USDA or FHA. Since this loan servicing decision is made by your lender, you may be eligible and not know it.

The Veterans Administration has extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for VA-guaranteed loans through February 28, 2021 Read more.

USDA Single Family Housing Direct Loan and Guarantee Programs: Extended Moratorium through March 31, 2021

* Effective January 20, 2021, with the exception of vacant or abandoned dwellings, foreclosures and related evictions for borrowers with USDA single family housing Direct and Guaranteed loans are suspended through March 31, 2021.

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to prevent foreclosures of multi-family homes until March 31. 2021

The programs had been set to expire December 31. Read more about it here.

Federal Housing Administration (FHA) extends Foreclosure and Eviction Moratorium through March 31, 2021

Federal Housing Administration (FHA) published Mortgagee Letter (ML) 2021-03, Extension of Foreclosure and Eviction Moratorium in Connection with the Presidentially-Declared COVID-19 National Emergency. Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden directed agencies to extend a federal moratorium on evictions and a moratorium on foreclosures on federally guaranteed mortgages in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This ML announces a moratorium of foreclosures and evictions for single family properties with FHA-insured mortgages through March 31, 2021.

The moratorium applies to all FHA Title II Single Family forward mortgages and Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECM), except for those secured by vacant or abandoned properties.

This also extends the deadlines for the first legal action and reasonable diligence timelines for 120 days from the date of expiration of this moratorium for FHA-insured Single Family mortgages, except as noted above.

FHA Moratorium

To request forbearance, you’ll need to reach out to your servicer. To ensure that you are ready for that conversation, the CFPB has got some information to help you prepare.

If you live out of state and have questions about eviction moratoriums in other locations, please check this website Legal Help FAQ on Eviction & Rent Protections during the COVID-19 emergency https://legalfaq.org/