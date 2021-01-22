Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,337 in the last 365 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Tax Treatment

/EIN News/ -- WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”) announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2020 of $2.50 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).

Form 1099 Reference:  (Boxes 1a + 2a + 3)  Box 1a  Box 1b  Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5
Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary Taxable
Dividends		 Taxable Qualified
Dividends (1)		 Total Capital Gain
Distribution		 Unrecaptured
1250 Gain (2)		 Nondividend
Distributions (3)		 Section 199A
Dividends (4)
03/06/2020 03/20/2020 $0.700000 $0.686463 $0.000000 $0.000700 - $0.012837 $0.686463
05/13/2020 06/26/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397
08/17/2020 09/25/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397
11/16/2020 12/24/2020 $0.600000 $0.588397 $0.000000 $0.000600 - $0.011003 $0.588397
  Totals $2.500000 $2.451654 $0.000000 $0.002500  - $0.045846 $2.451654
                 
  (1)  Amounts in 1b are included in 1a          
  (2)  Amounts in 2b are included in 2a          
  (3)  Amounts in 3 are also known as Return of Capital        
  (4)  Amounts in 5 are included in 1a        

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020, has not been filed.  As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release. 

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns.  Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust distributions varies and may not be the same as the taxation under the federal rules.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific federal, state, and local income tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Contact  
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Investor Relations
Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment Officer Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy at JCIR
610/401-2900 212/835-8500
investorinquiries@glpropinc.com glpi@jcir.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Tax Treatment

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.