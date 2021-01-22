Africa’s first ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour team, Team Qhubeka ASSOS, unveils iconic 2021 race jersey

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (www.TeamQhubeka.com), Africa’s only UCI-registered WorldTour professional cycling outfit, is thrilled to present our iconic 2021 race jersey.

The unique ASSOS design was first presented to our riders earlier this week at a team training camp in Girona, Spain, ahead of what promises to be an exciting season. The vibrant elements of the jersey showcase our incredible partners but most importantly, to us all, bear the iconic Qhubeka hands (front and back) to reflect upon the story of our team’s desire to change lives through the bicycle, together with the Qhubeka Charity.

In 2021 Team Qhubeka ASSOS is set to compete in approximately 70 races over the course of 270 race days, broadcast around the globe, sharing the message that sport has to do good. The Qhubeka hand is the key symbol in illustrating that bicycle beneficiaries are receiving a hand up in their lives and in so doing are able to move forward.

This iconic feature is also a signal to current and potential future partners to put their own hands up in having the opportunity to join our team, as we continue to move forward in effecting meaningful change in the world.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS are scheduled to make their racing debut in the jersey at Étoile de Bessèges early in February while the plans for the jersey to be made available for sale to the general public will be communicated in due course.

Doug Ryder (Team Principal):

“Our 2021 jersey is absolutely beautiful and I can’t wait to see our team race in it – we are thrilled with how it has turned out! The design is one that I’ve personally been involved in together with our partners at ASSOS, and we’ve paid special attention to showcasing the journey this team has been on. This jersey highlights the unique story that our team has to tell and it will be worn with immense pride.

On the neck of the jersey, as well as on our vehicles, we carry the African proverb “Ubuntu” (I am because we are) to reflect that as a team you cannot exist in isolation.

2021 features the next bold step that we are taking together as a team and to have the Qhubeka hands so prominently displayed is deeply symbolic. Qhubeka has, incredibly, already distributed well over 100 000 bicycles and as a team we will ensure that we continue to make an impact in being a force for positive change to giving hope and opportunity.”

Roche Maier (ASSOS Board Member and Chief ASSOS Creative design Centre):

“The historic colours of the ASSOS Werksmannschaft are black and white. The symbol of mission Qhubeka is a helping hand: simple, essential elegance. We are creating and building a team CI in line with the mission, it’s about the mission and not the ego of a sponsor.

The idea is to keep and build upon this design and going forward simply replace the ASSOS second name with a bigger partner to join, fund & secure the bicycle changes lives into an even bigger, sustainable movement for the future.

ASSOS is a small, precision-driven Swiss operation and Team Qhubeka depends on more helping hands. We welcome you all to join the movement”.

