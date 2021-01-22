Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Receives Committee Assignments

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, announced she has received her Senate committee assignments for the 101st General Assembly. Senator Mosley has been assigned to five Senate Committees: Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment; Gubernatorial Appointments; Insurance and Banking; Local Government and Elections; and Progress and Development. Each committee focuses on a particular section of law and will be assigned legislation concerning those topics.

“It is an honor to have been selected to serve on these committees,” Sen. Mosley said. “As a freshman senator, I am up to the task of serving on five Senate committees, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the challenges and issues facing our state.”

Senator Mosley was sworn into office on Jan. 6, 2021, and serves the citizens of the 13th Senatorial District in the Missouri Senate.

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.

Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Receives Committee Assignments

