Getka Group Invests in Francis Energy to Advance Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa, Okla.— Getka Group, an integrated energy company with experience in oil and gas and alternative energies, is pleased to announce an equity investment in Tulsa-based Francis Energy. Francis Energy is a proven leader in the development, construction and operation of fast-charging electric vehicle infrastructure with more than 350 direct current fast chargers (DCFC) under its ownership and management.

“Getka Group and Francis Energy are united in providing resources to support a seamless rollout of EV charging infrastructure throughout the United States and internationally under the Francis network,” said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group.

Getka Group recently launched a solar division and is actively developing megawatt-scale solar facilities in the U.S. and Europe. Getka remains committed to reducing emissions and investing in low carbon technologies.

“What makes Getka Group stand out from its peers is its commitment to decarbonization and the recognition that the electrification of transportation will contribute meaningfully to that goal. Getka Group will be invaluable to the expansion of the Francis EV charging network. We are grateful for the partnership,” said David Jankowsky, Founder and President of Francis Energy.

About Getka Group





Getka Group is an integrated energy company focused on upstream mineral production, acquisitions and operations, asset development, pipeline and terminal infrastructure as well as alternative and renewable energy operations. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today’s changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available online at www.getka.com. Investors may contact Brett Lattin at brett.lattin@getka.com

About Francis Energy

Francis Energy's mission is to create regional comprehensive networks of public access electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations in order to encourage and support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Its business strategy is to develop, construct, and operate EV charging infrastructure projects in under-served rural areas to connect them with urban markets throughout the Mid-Continent region. Francis has a track record of success in rapid development and construction of EV charging infrastructure, including building and operating one of the largest EV charging networks in the USA. More information is available online at www.francis.energy

Cheena Pazzo Getka Group 918-625-1937 cheena@kanatistrategies.com