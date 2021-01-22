Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,365,095) deaths (82,891), and recoveries (2,822,123) by region:
Central (83,170 cases; 1,561 deaths; 71,449 recoveries): Burundi (1,358; 2; 773), Cameroon (28,010; 455; 26,861), CAR (4,974; 63; 4,902), Chad (3,065; 114; 2,193), Congo (7,709; 114; 5,860), DRC (21,398; 644; 14,865), Equatorial Guinea (5,365; 86; 5,191), Gabon (10,120; 66; 9,809), Sao Tome & Principe (1,171; 17; 995)
Eastern (348,829; 6,600; 285,128): Comoros (1,933; 54; 1,210), Djibouti (5,916; 61; 5,833), Eritrea (1,913; 6; 1,304), Ethiopia (132,326; 2,057; 118,006), Kenya (99,630; 1,739; 82,729), Madagascar (18,301; 273; 17,609), Mauritius (556; 10; 518), Rwanda (12,170; 162; 7,973), Seychelles (866; 3; 647), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,675), South Sudan (3,788; 64; 3,542), Sudan (27,371; 1,704; 28,205), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,806; 316; 13,699)
Northern (1,047,100; 27,849; 877,784): Algeria (104,749; 2,853; 71,406), Egypt (159,715; 8,801; 125,171), Libya (111,746; 1,716; 89,909), Mauritania (16,266; 410; 14,509), Morocco (463,706; 8,076; 439,301), Tunisia (190,884; 5,989; 137,460), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,591,259; 43,111; 1,333,490): Angola (19,177; 448; 17,176), Botswana (19,654; 105; 15,911), Eswatini (14,017; 441; 8,822), Lesotho (7,555; 113; 1,993), Malawi (16,049; 396; 6,314), Mozambique (30,225; 283; 19,510), Namibia (31,515; 310; 29,230), South Africa (1,380,807; 39,501; 1,183,443), Zambia (42,213; 597, 31,522), Zimbabwe (30,047; 917; 19,569)
Western (294,737; 3,770; 254,272): Benin (3,557; 46; 3,248), Burkina Faso (9,719; 106; 7,748), Cape Verde (13,307; 122; 12,517), Côte d'Ivoire (25,751; 142; 24,119), Gambia (3,950; 128; 3,697), Ghana (59,480; 361; 56,706), Guinea (14,236; 81; 13,509), Guinea-Bissau (2,510; 45; 2,405), Liberia (1,901; 84; 1,714), Mali (7,911; 320; 5,666), Niger (4,267; 147; 3,357), Nigeria (116,653; 1,485; 93,626), Senegal (23,909; 552; 19,916), Sierra Leone (3,081; 77; 2,143), Togo (4,505; 74; 3,901)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).