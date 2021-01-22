Barium Chloride Market to Grow Promptly by 2026; Surging Metal Processing Industry to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Solvay S.A., Nippon Chemical Industrial, American Elements, Chemical Products Corporation, Chaitanya Chemicals, Finoric LLC, Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Xinke Environmental Chemistry Co., Ltd., Weifang Xinyuan Barium Co., Ltd., Yibin Goldway Chemical, Yingfengyuan Industrial Group Limited, Zigong City Dacheng Chemical Manufacture Co., Ltd., and more players profiled barium chloride market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing production of PVC to boost the demand for barium chloride during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Barium Chloride Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Anhydrous, Hydrous (Dihydrate)), By Application (Steel Hardening, Chemical & Industrial applications (Brine purification, Heat Treatment Salts, other Barium salts), Pigments, Fireworks, Wastewater Treatment, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing prominence of wastewater treatment is expected to incite the development of the market in the forthcoming years.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Key Market Drivers :

Increasing Production of PVC products to Foster Growth

The growing demand for PVC products has impelled key manufacturers to increase their production capacities, which, in turn, can enable the expansion of the market. Many local manufacturers are also improving their production capacities to cater to the demand from various industries. Moreover, the increasing importance of wastewater treatment is expected to spur opportunities for the market. Barium Chloride is an inorganic compound that is readily soluble in water. It is toxic and imparts yellow-green color to the flame. It is used in fireworks but its concentration is limited due to its toxic nature. Commercially, it is majorly manufactured by the reaction of 15–18 wt % barium sulfide solution with 31–32 wt % hydrochloric acid. Also, the reaction of barium sulfide solution with chlorine is of commercial interest.

However, the implementation of stringent regulations on hazardous chemicals is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Barium chloride is likely to drop due to the rising awareness regarding its properties. Also, the high demand for alternatives such as boron carbide in military fireworks is expected to dampen the growth of the market.





List of Top Companies Covered are Barium Chloride Market:

Solvay S.A.

Nippon Chemical Industrial

American Elements

Chemical Products Corporation

Chaitanya Chemicals, Finoric LLC

Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Xinke Environmental Chemistry Co., Ltd.

Weifang Xinyuan Barium Co., Ltd.

Yibin Goldway Chemical

Yingfengyuan Industrial Group Limited

Zigong City Dacheng Chemical Manufacture Co., Ltd.





Regional Analysis :

Booming Chemical & Metal Processing Industries to Foster Growth IN Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the barium chloride market. China is the largest consumer of barium chloride and is expected to remain a major producer and consumer during the forecast period. The vast chemical & metal processing industries can back development in the region. However, health & environmental concerns are likely to hinder growth in the region.

North America is expected to experience a rapid growth rate due to improving economic conditions. Europe is expected to experience a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for PVC in Germany and Italy. Latin America is expected to experience a moderate growth rate due to unfavorable socio-economic conditions in the region.





Key Industry Development :

March 2018: Zigong City Dacheng Chemical Manufacture Co., Ltd., a China-based barium chloride manufacturer, is relocating its manufacturing facility by the end of 2020. After the Chinese government ordered to relocate the hazardous chemical plants away from the densely populated urban areas, the decision was made.





