Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund: Winner of the 2020 FundGrade A+ Award™ for Outstanding Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (the “Fund” or “CVM”) has been awarded the 2020 FundGrade A+ Award for delivering consistently strong performance with minimal volatility. This marks the third consecutive year that the Fund has been honoured with this FundGrade A+ Award.

The FundGrade A+ Award presented to Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund is in recognition of the Fund’s outstanding performance over the past year within a peer group of 374 other funds in the Canadian Equity category. The Fund offers a highly differentiated portfolio, as evidenced by its category best Active Share score, which signifies the proportion of the Fund’s portfolio holdings that differ from the constituents of its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Composite Index. In addition, the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund has demonstrated a consistency in focus and ability to protect investor capital during periods of market decline. This has manifested in the Fund’s category-best downside capture ratio since inception in 2011 of 46.9%.*

“Congratulations to Jennifer Radman, our lead Portfolio Manager on the Fund, and to the rest of the Canadian Value Momentum Fund team,” said Brendan Caldwell, President and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. “Having been recognized with this prestigious award repeatedly is a tremendous honour. I’m proud of the diligence and care consistently exercised by our team throughout its investment process. We thank all our investors for entrusting us to invest their hard-earned money.”

The Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund employs a rigorous and repeatable investment process based on the unique combination of quantitative discovery and traditional, bottom-up fundamental analysis. The Fund seeks to capitalize on investment opportunities offering the most attractive risk-adjusted return potential, regardless of market capitalization and industry categorization. The Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio that looks vastly different than the composite index and is comprised of Canadian stocks which are often overlooked or are inaccessible to larger competing funds. The end result is a portfolio containing the best attributes of both value and momentum investment styles.

For additional information regarding the CVM, please contact:

Richard Faiella, Senior Vice President

1-800-256-2441

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Established in 1990, and founded by Thomas S. Caldwell C.M., Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”) provides investment management services to pooled and mutual funds. Caldwell has established and maintained its reputation for excellence in the investment management industry, providing innovative investment solutions to meet the requirements of individual and institutional investors. Caldwell practices “Thoughtful Investing”, applying a disciplined and prudent long-term investment approach. Capital preservation is the key to investment success.

*As of December 31, 2020. Standard performance as of December 31, 2020: CVM (Series A): 1 yr: 10.8%; 3 yr: 6.2%; 5 yr: 10.2%; Since Aug 15, 2011 (Performance Start Date): 10.1%, S&P/TSX Composite TR Index ("Benchmark" or "Index"): 1yr: 5.6%, 3yr: 5.7%, 5yr: 9.3%, Since Aug 15, 2011 (PSD): 6.6%, Canadian Equity Category: 1yr: 2.7%, 3yr: 3.6%, 5yr: 7.0%, Since Aug 15, 2011 (PSD): 6.2%. CVM Active Share: 96.3% and Downside Capture 65.6%.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The CVM was not a reporting issuer offering its securities privately from August 8, 2011 until July 20, 2017, at which time it became a reporting issuer and subject to additional regulatory requirements and expenses associated therewith.

The information contained herein provides general information about the Fund at a point in time. Investors are strongly encouraged to consult with a financial advisor and review the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts documents carefully prior to making investment decisions about the Fund. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Rates of returns, unless otherwise indicated, are the historical annual compounded returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.