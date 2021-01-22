Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoover Dam Bridge Inspections, Lane Restrictions Jan. 25-Feb. 5 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making the following lane closures along north and southbound Interstate 11 over the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial (Hoover Dam) Bridge in Clark County:

Monday—Friday (January 25-29) • The outside travel lane along southbound Interstate 11 over the Hoover Dam Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, January 25 through January 29, in Clark County. The bridge sidewalks will remain open.

Monday—Friday (February 1-5) • The outside travel lane along northbound Interstate 11 over the Hoover Dam Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, February 1 through February 5, in Clark County. There will be intermittent sidewalk closures.

The temporary lane closures are needed for structural bridge inspections, which are conducted on a biennial basis per federal law. The 1,900-foot-long, 890-foot-tall steel-and-concrete composite arch bridge opened to traffic on October 19, 2010.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

