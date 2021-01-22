Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Highway 95 Pavement Repairs, Overnight Lane Restrictions January 31 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be undertaking a $185,000, half-mile-long repair of southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue heading into the “Rainbow Curve” in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project calls for milling and repaving the deteriorating asphalt roadway. Crews will be working from 9 p.m., January 31, until 6 a.m., February 1, resulting in temporary lane reductions.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

