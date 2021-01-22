Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 1:15 pm, in the Unit block of 53 rd Place, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim, as they stood at their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and took their car keys. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 20-166-896

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:12 pm, in the 4600 block of Brooks Street, Northeast, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded one of the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-166-971

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 5:45 pm, in the Unit block of 14 th Street, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-167-020

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 5:50 pm, in the Unit block of 17 th Street, Southeast, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-167-038

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 5:55 pm, in the 500 block of 20th Street, Northeast, the suspects approached the victims, as they were in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 20-167-027

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.