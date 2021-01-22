TriWest Adds Symetria Recovery to the Veterans Community Care Network to Provide Outpatient Addiction Services

/EIN News/ -- El Paso, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attributable to a legacy of treating veterans with specialty addiction recovery services, Symetria Recovery is pleased to announce its affiliation with TriWest Healthcare Alliance to care for veterans. TriWest was formed to serve the health care needs of the military and Veteran communities. TriWest was awarded the Community Care Network (CCN) Region 4 contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), enhancing access to health care for America’s Veterans in support of the VA’s critical mission.

In turn, TriWest added Symetria Recovery as an outpatient provider of addiction recovery services via care strategies orchestrated with the veteran’s primary VA healthcare provider. “The Mission Act, approved by Congress in 2018, allows select providers such as Symetria to open our doors to veterans, enabling them to receive care often closer to where they live and work. Our employees were delighted to work alongside the VA to bring services directly to the communities where veterans and their families live,” states Symetria Recovery CEO Drew McCartney.

Symetria Recovery provides outpatient addiction recovery in a uniquely data-proven method combining Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) with Intensive Outpatient (IOP) therapy – all under one roof. Symetria Recovery assigns every Vet a team of care professionals who work together to treat the entire person – including physical, mental, emotional, and behavioral needs, that contribute to a comprehensive and enduring recovery. VA referrals are expedited, every effort is made to see Vet patients on the same day as the referral. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Veteran’s loved ones and VA healthcare locations are encouraged to call Symetria Recovery 24/7 at 866-721-2159 with questions.

Symetria Recovery Texas Locations include:

College Station , 1651 Rock Prairie Road, S 101, College Station, TX 77845

, 1651 Rock Prairie Road, S 101, College Station, TX 77845 Jersey Village , 17347 Village Green, S 104, Houston, TX 77040

, 17347 Village Green, S 104, Houston, TX 77040 Spring , 635 Rayford Road, Suite E, Spring, TX 77386

, 635 Rayford Road, Suite E, Spring, TX 77386 Fort Worth , 7229 Hawkins View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

, 7229 Hawkins View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Hurst , 1813 Harwood Court, Hurst, TX 76054

, 1813 Harwood Court, Hurst, TX 76054 Lewisville, 1850 Lakepointe Drive, #400, Lewisville, TX 75057

###

Symetria Recovery is the pioneer and leader in complete, personalized, evidence-based recovery care through outpatient opioid, heroin, and alcohol (all substance abuse) treatment committed to providing state-of-the-art, whole-person care, not just the addictive or dependency behavior. Its unique approach to dependency is known as The Symetria Method. This method combines medication-assisted treatment (MAT), psychiatry, and support from a single treatment team of behavioral health, medical and psychiatric professionals to reduce the risk of relapse and give patients sustainable results. Symetria Recovery’s highly successful outcomes have been validated by an independent, retrospective analysis of more than 1.5 billion commercial claims from 3+ million OUD patients for five years. The analysis demonstrates superior results on all metrics when compared with treatment as usual.

Symetria Recovery currently operates six locations in Illinois (Des Plaines, Highland Park, Joliet, Lakeview/Chicago, Naperville, and Palos Heights) and six in Texas (College Station, Fort Worth, Hurst, Jersey Village, Lewisville and Spring). To help patients suffering from a substance use disorder find facilities that deliver quality treatment and care, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) recognizes all six of Symetria Recover’s Illinois locations with its Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery (BDC Substance Use Treatment and Recovery) designation – a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.





To learn more, please visit www.symetriarecovery.com.

AnnMarie Fauske Symetria Recovery 630-328-2574 afauske@symetriahealth.com